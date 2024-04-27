back to top
In A First, 60-Year-Old Wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires Beauty Pageant

New Delhi: Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, a 60-year-old Argentine, shattered stereotypes and carved her name into the history books by clinching the coveted title of Miss Universe for the province of Buenos Aires. Her victory, announced on Wednesday, not only celebrates her remarkable journey but also underscores the Miss Universe beauty pageant's dedication to embracing diversity and inclusivity.
Hailing from La Plata, the capital city of Argentina's Buenos Aires Province, Rodriguez is not just a beauty queen; she's a seasoned lawyer and journalist, showcasing the multifaceted nature of contemporary beauty. Her triumph stands as a testament to her resilience, breaking barriers and redefining conventional standards of beauty and age.

She becomes the first woman of her age cohort to clinch such a prestigious beauty accolade. Her elegance, grace, and infectious smile captivated both judges and audiences alike, resonating with individuals worldwide.

shared on social media reveal her determination as she prepares to represent Buenos Aires in the upcoming selection for Miss Universe Argentina, slated for May 2024. Should she emerge victorious, Rodriguez will hoist the Argentine flag on the global stage at the Miss Universe contest, scheduled for September 28, 2024, in Mexico.

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values,” she told the media after her win.

The Miss Universe organization last year announced that it would no longer have age limits for pageant contestants. Beginning this year, any woman over the age of 18 is eligible to compete. Previously, only women ages 18–28 could enter the pageant.

Another beauty pagaent contestant who is making waves is 47-year-old Haidy Cruz, who will represent Dominican Republic in Miss Universe 2024.

