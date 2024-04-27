back to top
Search
EntertainmentManoj Bajpayee shares daughter is improving Hindi skills through household conversations
Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee shares daughter is improving Hindi skills through household conversations

By: Northlines

Date:

In a recent media interaction, veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee gave an insightful update on his daughter's progress with the Hindi language. The acclaimed performer, known for his numerous acclaimed roles in films as well as web series, appeared as a guest on comedian Bharti Singh's podcast where he spoke about the importance of speaking one's mother tongue at home.

Sharing his own experience, Bajpayee stated that while his daughter attends an English medium school, conversing with her solely in Hindi within their household has started to yield positive results. He noted that her abilities in the language have demonstrably improved, as evidenced by her academic performance. To further her learning, the actress began watching daily soap operas on television.

The acclaimed star advised new parents Bharti and Haarsh about establishing a conducive for their child's language development from an early stage. Whether it be Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati or another regional tongue, he stressed how critical consistent exposure is from the domestic setting. Unless actively cultivated from within the home, children in cosmopolitan areas tend to miss out on inheriting their cultural roots and traditions.

Bajpayee's comments come after he had previously expressed pride in his daughter yet also lamented her lack of Hindi proficiency. While her teacher anticipated greater fluency due to his professional background, limited practical application initially proved a hindrance. Through dedicated efforts including traditional media, the father-daughter duo are now witnessing the benefits of empowering multilingualism from a grassroots level.

Previous article
Kapil Sharma celebrates Netflix show success despite viewership dip
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kapil Sharma celebrates Netflix show success despite viewership dip

Northlines Northlines -
Despite witnessing a drop in viewership according to recent...

Firing outside Salman Khan’s home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 27: A lookout circular (LOC) has been...

Movie Review: Rathnam – Vishal and Hari Serve Up an Outdated Action-Drama

Northlines Northlines -
Rathnam movie review: Vishal and Hari come together for...

TV stars discuss pressures of television industry work culture on health

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent interview, famous comedians and hosts Bharti...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kapil Sharma celebrates Netflix show success despite viewership dip

Experts weigh in on claims that salt can help overcome sugar...

Can ORS with Lemon Be a Cheaper BCAA Alternative for Workouts?...