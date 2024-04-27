Manoj Bajpayee shares daughter is improving Hindi skills through household conversations

In a recent media interaction, veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee gave an insightful update on his daughter's progress with the Hindi language. The acclaimed performer, known for his numerous acclaimed roles in films as well as web series, appeared as a guest on comedian Bharti Singh's podcast where he spoke about the importance of speaking one's mother tongue at home.

Sharing his own experience, Bajpayee stated that while his daughter attends an English medium school, conversing with her solely in Hindi within their household has started to yield positive results. He noted that her abilities in the language have demonstrably improved, as evidenced by her academic performance. To further her learning, the actress began watching daily soap operas on television.

The acclaimed star advised new parents Bharti and Haarsh about establishing a conducive environment for their child's language development from an early stage. Whether it be Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati or another regional tongue, he stressed how critical consistent exposure is from the domestic setting. Unless actively cultivated from within the home, children in cosmopolitan areas tend to miss out on inheriting their cultural roots and traditions.

Bajpayee's comments come after he had previously expressed pride in his daughter yet also lamented her lack of Hindi proficiency. While her teacher anticipated greater fluency due to his professional background, limited practical application initially proved a hindrance. Through dedicated efforts including traditional media, the father-daughter duo are now witnessing the benefits of empowering multilingualism from a grassroots level.