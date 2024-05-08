back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirJ&K | 2 Missing, 7 Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum At...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

J&K | 2 Missing, 7 Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum At Awantipora

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 8: A boat carrying nine labourers capsized in river Jhelum at Hatiwara area of Awantipora in South 's Pulwama district following which seven persons were rescued while two others are missing.
An official said that a boat having nine non-locals on board capsized at Hatiwara while with the efforts of locals, seven persons were rescued while two others are still missing.
He said that the SDRF teams, police and locals have started the operation to rescue the two missing persons.

Previous article
3 Erring Medical Shops Closed Down At J&K’s Kulgam
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

3 Erring Medical Shops Closed Down At J&K’s Kulgam

Northlines Northlines -
KULGAM, May 8: As many as three medical shops...

Terrorist Killed In Fresh Gunfight With Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 8: A terrorist was killed in a...

Div Com Jammu Chairs Civil Military Liaison Meeting

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 8: Divisional Commissioner  Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today...

“Every Political Party Committed To Ensure PoJK Returns To India”: EAM Jaishankar

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 8: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

3 Erring Medical Shops Closed Down At J&K’s Kulgam

Terrorist Killed In Fresh Gunfight With Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam

Div Com Jammu Chairs Civil Military Liaison Meeting