India among world’s high-growing mkts; enterprise needs, innovation great fit for us: Red Hat CEO

DENVER: Red Hat sees India as among the world's high-growing markets, and the country's expanding enterprise base and technical innovation capabilities offer exciting prospects for the IBM-owned company, its CEO Matt Hicks has said.

Weighing in on the larger debate of AI and its impact on tech sector jobs and salaries, Hicks told PTI that artificial intelligence, “if done well”, will trigger massive value creation and spawn new industries beyond anyone's imagination.

Red Hat – the enterprise open-source solutions company that IBM bought in 2019 for about USD 35 billion, marking its biggest acquisition ever – is working with a “great” foundation base in India and is at an exciting point where the company is amplifying capabilities with technology roles.

“I think India, at this point, is one of the strongest markets in the world with its fundamentals…When I look at the opportunity in India…one, it is a high-growing market and has enterprise needs, so that is a great fit for us…Also, the core technical innovation base exists in masses in India, so being able to start that and reach the entire nation through things like open source technologies, that is what really gets me excited about India,” he said.

Hicks said he is “amazed” by the ingenuity and innovation capabilities that exist in the country and added, “I think we will see a lot of that in India for the next few years”.

Red Hat, he said, is ensuring that its investments across the board serve the growth in the market.

“That said, we already have a really strong presence in engineering both from our sales or go-to-market teams as well as core support and engineering. One area for us as we see tools like AI, they tend to expand the capabilities.