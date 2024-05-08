back to top
Jammu Kashmir3 Erring Medical Shops Closed Down At J&K’s Kulgam
Jammu Kashmir

3 Erring Medical Shops Closed Down At J&K’s Kulgam

By: Northlines

Date:

KULGAM, May 8: As many as three medical shops were closed down for non-observance of conditions of licenses and improper sale records maintenance in Kulgam district, today.
The action against the erring was taken during an inspection of around 25 medicine establishments in Buchroo, Tarigam, Bolsoo, Yaripora, Hangalbuch and other adjoining areas where 03 shops were closed down on spot for violating conditions of licenses and non installation of CBS.
In pursuance to NCORD directives, continuous efforts are on by Drug Control Authorities in Kulgam dist. to plug gaps to achieve a robust system of sale purchase record maintenance by chemists and wholesale dealers.
Awareness cum training session was also conducted with Yaripora chemists to sensitize them with CBS and its advantages for inventory management. Many shop owners installed the CBS system on spot for raising digital invoices.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

