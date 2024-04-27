back to top
Search
EntertainmentKapil Sharma celebrates Netflix show success despite viewership dip
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma celebrates Netflix show success despite viewership dip

By: Northlines

Date:

Despite witnessing a drop in viewership according to recent stats, Kapil Sharma and team are celebrating the success of their hit Netflix comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The renowned comedian and his co-stars including Sunil Grover and Archana Puran Singh recently shared pictures on social media throwing a celebration party for the show trending globally on the streaming platform.

In the pictures posted on Instagram, the entire cast can be seen enjoying themselves and having a gala time to mark the popularity of their new venture on Netflix. Kapil captioned one of the posts stating “Netflix + trending globally = party”, indicating their happiness over the worldwide prominence of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show' despite a slight dip in total hours watched. Sunil Grover also acknowledged the love from audiences in his own Instagram post thanking everyone for the success.

While the team is cheerishing the global recognition, data from Netflix suggests viewership numbers have seen a decline with each new episode released. The debut episode featuring Ranbir Kapoor and family had clocked an impressive 2.4 million watch hours on release. However, total views dipped to 4.6 million and then 4.1 million in the following weeks as per Netflix's global ranking list, with the show slipping to number 7.

This success party comes at a time when Kapil Sharma is gearing up to welcome megastar Aamir Khan on his chat show this week. Only time will tell if the addition of such huge celebrity guests can help boost the viewership metrics once more.

Previous article
Experts weigh in on claims that salt can help overcome sugar cravings
Next article
Manoj Bajpayee shares daughter is improving Hindi skills through household conversations
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Manoj Bajpayee shares daughter is improving Hindi skills through household conversations

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent media interaction, veteran Bollywood actor Manoj...

Firing outside Salman Khan’s home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Apr 27: A lookout circular (LOC) has been...

Movie Review: Rathnam – Vishal and Hari Serve Up an Outdated Action-Drama

Northlines Northlines -
Rathnam movie review: Vishal and Hari come together for...

TV stars discuss pressures of television industry work culture on health

Northlines Northlines -
In a recent interview, famous comedians and hosts Bharti...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Manoj Bajpayee shares daughter is improving Hindi skills through household conversations

Experts weigh in on claims that salt can help overcome sugar...

Can ORS with Lemon Be a Cheaper BCAA Alternative for Workouts?...