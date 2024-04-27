Kapil Sharma celebrates Netflix show success despite viewership dip

Despite witnessing a drop in viewership according to recent stats, Kapil Sharma and team are celebrating the success of their hit Netflix comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The renowned comedian and his co-stars including Sunil Grover and Archana Puran Singh recently shared pictures on social media throwing a celebration party for the show trending globally on the streaming platform.

In the pictures posted on Instagram, the entire cast can be seen enjoying themselves and having a gala time to mark the popularity of their new venture on Netflix. Kapil captioned one of the posts stating “Netflix + trending globally = party”, indicating their happiness over the worldwide prominence of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show' despite a slight dip in total hours watched. Sunil Grover also acknowledged the love from audiences in his own Instagram post thanking everyone for the success.

While the team is cheerishing the global recognition, data from Netflix suggests viewership numbers have seen a decline with each new episode released. The debut episode featuring Ranbir Kapoor and family had clocked an impressive 2.4 million watch hours on release. However, total views dipped to 4.6 million and then 4.1 million in the following weeks as per Netflix's global ranking list, with the show slipping to number 7.

This success party comes at a time when Kapil Sharma is gearing up to welcome Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan on his chat show this week. Only time will tell if the addition of such huge celebrity guests can help boost the viewership metrics once more.