back to top
Search
BusinessGoogle launches digital wallet app for Android users in India
Business

Google launches digital wallet app for Android users in India

By: Northlines

Date:

In a move to push digital payments and cashless transactions, tech giant Google has introduced a new digital wallet application for Android users in . The app, simply called Google Wallet, allows users to securely store various non-payment items like loyalty cards, tickets, IDs and gift cards in one place on their phone.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Google says Wallet is meant for storing non-financial items, distinguishing it from their existing Google Pay app which is focused on money transfers and bill payments. “Google Pay remains our key payments product. Wallet is designed for convenient access to non-payment items like membership cards,” said a Google spokesperson.

Once installed, Wallet lets users easily add various documents and passes directly from their phone's gallery or by scanning physical cards. Commonly used items like grocery store loyalty cards, transit cards, event tickets and more can be stored digitally rather than needing to be physically carried. The app aims to provide a paperless and convenient way to access these frequently used non-payment items with a few simple taps.

Security and privacy were emphasized as core aspects of the new digital wallet. Documents and data added to the app are stored locally on device and kept private, according to Google. No financial or personal information is collected when using Wallet. This approach aims to give users assurance that their stored items remain under their private control and are not linked to advertising profiles.

Only time will tell if Google Wallet succeeds in gaining traction as a one-stop destination for storing valuables digital ID and tickets on phones. With growing preference for digital and contactless options, the app's promise of replacing physical cards in a secure manner could appeal to many Android users looking for simplified daily experiences. Continued focus on privacy will also be important to build trust for this new product in India's dynamic digital payments market.

Previous article
Government seeks report from Air India Express on recent flight cancellations
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Government seeks report from Air India Express on recent flight cancellations

Northlines Northlines -
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked low-cost carrier...

Gold futures decline marginally but prices hold steady across India

Northlines Northlines -
The price of gold witnessed a minor decrease yesterday,...

Finance Minister says GST collections match pre-GST levels while empowering States

Northlines Northlines -
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system of indirect...

RBI mulls raising banks’ project loan provisions, key highlights

Northlines Northlines -
Bankers hold their breath as RBI mulls tightened lending...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Government seeks report from Air India Express on recent flight cancellations

Microsoft developing powerful new in-house AI model MAI-1 while collaborating with...

Curious About Plunging into a Black Hole? Prepare to be Shocked...