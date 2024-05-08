back to top
Search
BusinessGovernment seeks report from Air India Express on recent flight cancellations
Business

Government seeks report from Air India Express on recent flight cancellations

By: Northlines

Date:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked low-cost carrier Air Express to submit a report on the many flight cancellations that have marred passenger experience over the past few days. Over 80 flights had to be cancelled or faced long delays since Tuesday night due to a majority of the airline's cabin crew calling in sick.

While the actual reasons for the staff shortage are still being verified, it seems to be related to impending changes in human resource policies. Ministry officials want to understand the circumstances better and ensure such disruptions don't affect travellers in future. Air India Express has been instructed to resolve all pending issues promptly as per passenger rights outlined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In a statement, the airline confirmed the impact on operations and clarified that over 200 cabin crew didn't report for duty. Efforts are underway to address the shortage and reduce inconvenience to guests. Passengers of cancelled flights will receive full refunds or alternative flight schedules at no extra cost. Customers have also been advised to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

The subsidiary of Air India is merging with AI Express and AirAsia India. Expansion plans will likely increase demand for cabin crew, while recent hiring may be an attempt to cater to growth. However, proper communication with staff is important to avoid industrial unrest. The ministry seeks a detailed explanation to assess the carrier's preparedness for smooth operations going forward. Resolution of the current impasse in a transparent manner, prioritising flyer services, will be the key focus area.

Previous article
Microsoft developing powerful new in-house AI model MAI-1 while collaborating with OpenAI
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Gold futures decline marginally but prices hold steady across India

Northlines Northlines -
The price of gold witnessed a minor decrease yesterday,...

Finance Minister says GST collections match pre-GST levels while empowering States

Northlines Northlines -
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) system of indirect...

RBI mulls raising banks’ project loan provisions, key highlights

Northlines Northlines -
Bankers hold their breath as RBI mulls tightened lending...

FMCG giant Marico shares rise nearly 10% following impressive Q4 earnings results

Northlines Northlines -
Marico Ltd, a leading fast-moving consumer goods company, saw...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Microsoft developing powerful new in-house AI model MAI-1 while collaborating with...

Curious About Plunging into a Black Hole? Prepare to be Shocked...

Prince Harry touches down in London but schedules lack availability for...