Government seeks report from Air India Express on recent flight cancellations

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked low-cost carrier Air India Express to submit a report on the many flight cancellations that have marred passenger experience over the past few days. Over 80 flights had to be cancelled or faced long delays since Tuesday night due to a majority of the airline's cabin crew calling in sick.

While the actual reasons for the staff shortage are still being verified, it seems to be related to impending changes in human resource policies. Ministry officials want to understand the circumstances better and ensure such disruptions don't affect travellers in future. Air India Express has been instructed to resolve all pending issues promptly as per passenger rights outlined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In a statement, the airline confirmed the impact on operations and clarified that over 200 cabin crew didn't report for duty. Efforts are underway to address the shortage and reduce inconvenience to guests. Passengers of cancelled flights will receive full refunds or alternative flight schedules at no extra cost. Customers have also been advised to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

The budget subsidiary of Air India is merging with AI Express and AirAsia India. Expansion plans will likely increase demand for cabin crew, while recent hiring may be an attempt to cater to growth. However, proper communication with staff is important to avoid industrial unrest. The ministry seeks a detailed explanation to assess the carrier's preparedness for smooth operations going forward. Resolution of the current impasse in a transparent manner, prioritising flyer services, will be the key focus area.