‘Pulwama still a big mystery… BJP can do anything during election’: Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring on Channi’s Poonch attack remark

Ludhiana, May 8: Days after former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's controversial “stuntbaazi” remark on the terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy in and Kashmir's Poonch, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring made a similar statement on Tuesday, saying that “BJP can do anything during elections.”

“Pulwama attack still remains a mystery, about which even the then Lieutenant Governor has raised questions. There is nothing new in this. BJP can do anything during elections,” Warring, who is also the Congress candidate from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency told reporters here.

Charanjit Singh Channi had alleged that the attack was “stuntbaazi” to make the BJP win.

“This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks; there is no truth in them,” Channi said while speaking to reporters in Punjab.

Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks drew a sharp reaction from the BJP.

Slamming Channi, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader  Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said, “These people make agreements with terrorists.”

“What can we say if they are making such statements on security? Are they speaking in favour of the terrorists? After Uri and Balakote, Rahul Gandhi asked for proof. They said that we do on martyrdom. The same is happening now. These people make agreements with terrorists. They take no action against PFI because they want a vote bank. Those who have done this will be finished but martyrdom should not be mocked,” he said.

An Indian Air Force soldier was killed and four others injured in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening.

