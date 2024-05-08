back to top
Strategies for dealing with difficult colleagues and remaining professional
Life Style

Strategies for dealing with difficult colleagues and remaining professional

By: Northlines

Date:

Popular actor Richa Chadha recently opened up about some difficult times she faced while working with certain co-stars and producers in the film industry. In a recent interview, she talked about encountering “constant competition” from toxic co-actors who would resort to underhanded tactics like withholding cues or manipulating lighting during scenes.

By speaking out, Chadha aimed to start an important discussion around the need for more professionalism and a supportive work in the creative fields. Her experiences highlight how toxic behavior from even one individual can negatively impact projects and the overall work . However, maintaining composure during such situations is key.

According to a senior HR professional, navigating workplace toxicity requires both protecting one's well-being and remaining professional. Some strategies recommended include setting boundaries, focusing on work responsibilities, seeking advice, and engaging in self-care activities to manage stress. Toxic behavior, if unchecked, can undermine performance, team morale and overall success. Addressing such conduct appropriately is important to build a more positive and productive workplace.

Jammu And Kashmir | Home Department Sanctions Rs 10 Cr Advance To DGP For CRPF Use
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

