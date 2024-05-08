back to top
Janhvi Kapoor denies rumors of marrying rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati temple

Janhvi Kapoor, one of the leading actresses in , has once again dismissed rumors surrounding her personal life. When an unverified social media account recently speculated that the Gunjan Saxena star would tie the knot with her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya at the sacred Tirupati temple, Janhvi was quick to shut down the gossip.

Reacting to the post in her characteristic witty manner, Janhvi commented “Kuch bhi (Whatever)”, implying that there was no truth to the marriage rumors. This prompted fans to engage in a conversation on the post, with some joking that gossipmongers will keep forcing such stories.

Janhvi has done well to maintain privacy about her romantic life. While she has been linked with Shikhar, the grandson of a former Maharashtra CM, for some time, the duo reportedly parted ways temporarily in the past as well. They have since been spotted together indicating a rekindled bond.

During her appearance on a popular chat show last year, Janhvi did open up about the three important people in her life – her late father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi, and Shikhar, who she fondly calls ‘Shikhu'. This provided a rare insight into her feelings for rumored beau.

Janhvi and Shikhar were also seen seeking blessings at Tirupati temple earlier this year, fueling relationship rumors once more. Boney Kapoor has expressed warm sentiments for Shikhar in an interview, hinting he may consider him as more than an acquaintance in Janhvi's life.

While Janhvi keeps the public guessing about her love life, she ensures unfounded speculation does not define the narrative. With her recent response, the talented actress has shut the door firmly on baseless wedding buzz yet again.

