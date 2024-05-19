back to top
Bank of Maharashtra tops among PSU banks in business growth in FY24
Bank of Maharashtra tops among PSU banks in business growth in FY24

By: Northlines

Agencies

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra recorded the highest growth rate last fiscal in terms of total and deposit mobilisation among public sector lenders at a time when most banks are facing difficulty in achieving double-digit growth.

The Pune-headquartered lender has registered a 15.94 per cent rise in the total business (domestic) in FY24, followed by the country's largest lender State Bank of (SBI) with 13.12 per cent growth, according to published financial numbers of the public sector banks (PSBs).

However, SBI's total business (deposit and advances) was about 16.7 times higher at Rs 79,52,784 crore compared to Rs 4,74,411 crore of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) in absolute terms.

Similarly, BoM continued to maintain its top spot in terms of growth in deposit mobilisation, with a 15.66 per cent rise in FY24. It was followed by SBI (11.07 per cent), Bank of India (11.05 per cent) and Canara Bank (10.98 per cent).

Out of 12 public sector banks, only these four lenders could log a double-digit growth in deposits in the financial year 2023-24.

In terms of low-cost CASA deposits, the Bank of Maharashtra continued to top the chart with 52.73 per cent growth, followed by the Central Bank of India with a 50.02 per cent rise at the end of March 2024.

A higher level of current account and savings accounts helps banks to keep their cost of funds low.

With regard to loan growth, the Kolkata-based UCO Bank was a tad higher at 16.38 per cent, followed by BoM at 16.30 per cent. SBI also reported 16.26 per cent growth in advances in FY24.

Loan growth of remaining public sector banks was lower than 16 per cent during the fiscal.

On the asset quality side, the Bank of Maharashtra and SBI reported the lowest gross non-performing assets with 1.88 per cent and 2.24 per cent, respectively, as of March 31, 2024. In terms of net NPAs, BoM and Indian Bank reported the lowest numbers, with 0.2 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively.

In terms of capital adequacy ratio, the Bank of Maharashtra was leading PSBs at 17.38 per cent, followed by Indian Overseas Bank at 17.28 per cent and & Sind Bank at 17.16 at the end of FY24.

Govt recovers Rs 852 cr under amnesty scheme for exporters
Trade Ties With India Suspended Due To ‘Heavy Duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

