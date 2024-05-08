back to top
Ian Gelder, ‘Game of Thrones’ Star, Passes Away at 74 After Cancer Battle

Tragic news has emerged from today, as it was revealed that beloved British actor Ian Gelder has passed away at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer. Gelder, best known for his portrayal of Kevan Lannister in the hit HBO series ‘Game of Thrones', had been privately fighting bile duct cancer since December according to his husband, fellow actor Ben Daniels.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Daniels paid tribute to Gelder, describing him as his “absolute rock” during their three decades together. Daniels said Gelder's passing came swiftly after his cancer diagnosis, leaving him and Gelder's loved ones struggling with immense grief. Gelder captured global attention with his nuanced performance as Kevan Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones', but those who knew him say his warmth and kindness mattered most.

Tributes from fellow celebrities recalled Gelder's light and compassion. Fans worldwide also mourned the loss of such a talented actor who brought beloved characters to life. While his absence will surely be felt, Gelder's legacy of entertaining audiences and enriching lives through his craft will live on. Our thoughts are with Gelder's family and friends as they reflect on memories of the man behind the memorable characters. His contribution to storytelling leaves a mark that will endure for generations to come.

