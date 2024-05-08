Div Com Jammu Chairs Civil Military Liaison Meeting

JAMMU, May 8: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today chaired the Civil Military Liaison meeting and discussed issues that need collective action and consensus among the stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, concerned Defense Estate Officers from Jammu and Udhampur. The representatives from 16 Corps apprised the chair on the listed Agenda items.

The Agenda items included issues of requisition, de-requisition and land transfer issues. Detailed deliberations were held on each agenda item. District wise mutation, compensation and other important issues that require action from civil and Army authorities were also discussed.

The Div Com directed the Deputy Commissioners and Defense Estates Officers to resolve the issues that require action at their end at the earliest for early disposal of the issues.

He exhorted all the stakeholders to maintain seamless coordination and ensure timely sharing of information on all the concerned matters.

Representatives from University of Jammu were also present in the meeting.