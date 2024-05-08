back to top
New Indian research affirms low risks of Covishield vaccine compared to benefits in preventing COVID harms

In recent months, questions have been raised about certain side effects associated with the Covishield vaccine. However, two new Indian studies provide reassuring data on the vaccine's favorable risk-benefit profile.

Researchers at a major hospital in Assam analyzed outcomes for over a year following vaccine administration. Their findings showed that most recipients experienced only mild symptoms like fever or headache shortly after the first dose, with no long-term effects reported.

Separately, doctors in Kerala reviewed evidence comparing Covishield's potential dangers to its protective abilities. While their review is pending publication, preliminary results suggest risks are negligible against the lifesaving impact of prevention serious illness.

It's important to note ongoing investigations into a rare blood clotting issue known as TTS. Data so far shows it is exceptionally uncommon and treatable if caught early. experts stress that even in very rare cases of side effects, vaccines have prevented immense suffering by stopping severe infections in most people.

Both studies contribute to understanding Covishield's safety in an Indian population. However, with research constantly evolving, it remains prudent that individuals closely follow updates from authorities on COVID vaccines. While benefits clearly outweigh disadvantages, continued vigilance helps optimize results of life-saving vaccination programs worldwide.

