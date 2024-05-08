back to top
Search
Life StyleThe Nutritional Benefits of Consuming Goat and Sheep Cheese Daily
Life Style

The Nutritional Benefits of Consuming Goat and Sheep Cheese Daily

By: Northlines

Date:

The benefits of consuming goat and sheep cheese daily

Whether one should consume cheese on a daily basis has long been debated, with many claiming it's too high in saturated fat and sodium to enjoy regularly. However, a prominent and nutrition advocate argues there are significant perks to making goat or sheep cheese a part of your daily diet.

Well-known nutritional medicine practitioner Dr. Eric Berg asserts in a recent social media post that these types of cheeses in particular hold various benefits when consumed daily. He notes goat and sheep cheese contain the A2 casein protein variant which may be easier for some to digest compared to cow's milk varieties. Additionally, they are lower in lactose at only 0.5% compared to cow's milk cheeses ranging from 1-4%.

Registered dietitian Shubha Ramesh of DHEE Hospital supports this viewpoint, explaining goat and sheep cheeses deliver high-quality protein and essential amino acids important for bodily processes. As the protein is highly bioavailable, the body can readily absorb and use it to aid muscle repair and growth. Both types also offer vitamins A and B2 along with calcium and phosphorus, making them excellent for bone health. Medium-chain fatty acids in the cheeses could also potentially aid heart health.

While goat and sheep cheese may indeed provide notable nutrients when eaten daily, moderation is still key. Like all cheeses, excessive portions carry risks of excess calories, saturated fat and sodium leading to weight gain or cardiovascular issues if overconsumed. Those sensitive to dairy may also require portion control. Overall, incorporating these varieties as part of an balanced diet offers probiotic and digestive benefits worth considering on a regular basis. Just be sure to enjoy them in moderation for optimal wellness.

Previous article
New Indian research affirms low risks of Covishield vaccine compared to benefits in preventing COVID harms
Next article
Does Recent Research Prove Ultra-Processed Foods are Unhealthy?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Does Recent Research Prove Ultra-Processed Foods are Unhealthy?

Northlines Northlines -
Experts have long debated the effects of ultra-processed foods...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Her Infrared Sauna Experience and the Potential Wellness Benefits

Northlines Northlines -
Famed actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave followers an...

Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years to ancient Greece and Rome

Northlines Northlines -
The root of the word 'cancer' stretches back over...

Hollywood’s Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Magic At Met Gala 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Hollywood's Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Outfits At Met Gala...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India Contributes USD 500,000 To UN Counter-Terrorism Trust Fund

“Firing Continued For 20 Min, Kids Started Crying”: Eyewitness To Poonch...

Janhvi Kapoor denies rumors of marrying rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at...