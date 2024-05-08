The Nutritional Benefits of Consuming Goat and Sheep Cheese Daily

The benefits of consuming goat and sheep cheese daily

Whether one should consume cheese on a daily basis has long been debated, with many claiming it's too high in saturated fat and sodium to enjoy regularly. However, a prominent health and nutrition advocate argues there are significant perks to making goat or sheep cheese a part of your daily diet.

Well-known nutritional medicine practitioner Dr. Eric Berg asserts in a recent social media post that these types of cheeses in particular hold various benefits when consumed daily. He notes goat and sheep cheese contain the A2 casein protein variant which may be easier for some to digest compared to cow's milk varieties. Additionally, they are lower in lactose at only 0.5% compared to cow's milk cheeses ranging from 1-4%.

Registered dietitian Shubha Ramesh of DHEE Hospital supports this viewpoint, explaining goat and sheep cheeses deliver high-quality protein and essential amino acids important for bodily processes. As the protein is highly bioavailable, the body can readily absorb and use it to aid muscle repair and growth. Both types also offer vitamins A and B2 along with calcium and phosphorus, making them excellent for bone health. Medium-chain fatty acids in the cheeses could also potentially aid heart health.

While goat and sheep cheese may indeed provide notable nutrients when eaten daily, moderation is still key. Like all cheeses, excessive portions carry risks of excess calories, saturated fat and sodium leading to weight gain or cardiovascular issues if overconsumed. Those sensitive to dairy may also require portion control. Overall, incorporating these varieties as part of an balanced diet offers probiotic and digestive benefits worth considering on a regular basis. Just be sure to enjoy them in moderation for optimal wellness.