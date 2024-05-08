back to top
Search
Life StyleSamantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Her Infrared Sauna Experience and the Potential Wellness...
Life Style

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Her Infrared Sauna Experience and the Potential Wellness Benefits

By: Northlines

Date:

Famed actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave followers an inside look into her wellness regimen, sharing from an infrared sauna session. Diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Myositis in 2022, she has openly documented her healing journey.

Infrared saunas have gained popularity as a self-care method. But what exactly are their benefits, and can anyone utilize the treatment? Let's examine this emerging wellness trend.

Unlike traditional hot saunas, infrared versions use lamps emitting heat that penetrates the skin, rather than warming the air. With lower temperatures around 110-135°F compared to 150-195°F, infrared allows a more gradual sweating process.

Potential perks include boosted blood flow, decreased muscle soreness and increased toxin removal through perspiration. Some research links it to improved heart and reduced aches and pains. However, true well-being comes from an integrated lifestyle approach combining diet, exercise and stress management.

Of course, safety should also be considered. Excessive heat risk dehydration, dizziness and fainting if electrolyte balance isn't maintained. Certain conditions like MS and lupus may interact negatively as well. It's always wise to consult your doctor, especially regarding underlying medical issues.

Hydration with drinks like coconut water and oral rehydration solutions before, during and after infrared sessions is key to mitigate risks. While it offers possible perks, infrared isn't a cure-all. An overall healthy regimen customized for individual needs delivers optimal results. For Samantha and others, it's one tool in a holistic toolbox.

Previous article
OpenAI Releases AI-Generated Image Detector to Aid Fact-Checkers
Next article
New Indian research affirms low risks of Covishield vaccine compared to benefits in preventing COVID harms
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Does Recent Research Prove Ultra-Processed Foods are Unhealthy?

Northlines Northlines -
Experts have long debated the effects of ultra-processed foods...

The Nutritional Benefits of Consuming Goat and Sheep Cheese Daily

Northlines Northlines -
The benefits of consuming goat and sheep cheese daily Whether...

Tracing the origins of the word ‘cancer’ back over 2000 years to ancient Greece and Rome

Northlines Northlines -
The root of the word 'cancer' stretches back over...

Hollywood’s Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Magic At Met Gala 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Hollywood's Best Dazzle With Garden-Inspired Outfits At Met Gala...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

India Contributes USD 500,000 To UN Counter-Terrorism Trust Fund

“Firing Continued For 20 Min, Kids Started Crying”: Eyewitness To Poonch...

Janhvi Kapoor denies rumors of marrying rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at...