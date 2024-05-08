back to top
Apple Launches Powerful iPad Pro and Refreshed iPad Air with M4, OLED at Let Loose Event

Apple Unveils Powerful New iPad Pro, Updated iPad Air and Magic Keyboard at Let Loose Event

At its ‘Let Loose' event today, Apple showcased major updates to its iPad lineup including an all-new iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air. The highlight was undoubtedly the new iPad Pro which comes armed with the powerful M4 chip and stunning OLED display.

The new iPad Pro was revealed in 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes. What's most notable is that despite its immense power, the iPad Pro is also remarkably slim – Apple claims it to be their thinnest device yet. Fitting the powerful M4 chip inside such a thin design is surely an engineering marvel.

In addition to raw power and cutting-edge design, the new iPad Pro also features a stunning display. Apple is utilizing a new display called ‘Tandem OLED' that offers industry-leading colors, blacks and brightness. and images truly come alive on this OLED display.

Another major announcement was the revamped iPad Air. The new Air comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes too, with the bigger screen allowing users to multitask with ease. Powered by the speedy M2 chip, the iPad Air promises lightning fast performance for both basic and intensive tasks.

On the accessories front, Apple launched an updated Magic Keyboard for seamless navigation on both iPad Air and Pro models. And for creators on the go, the new Apple Pencil Pro was revealed with next-level features like customizable toolbars and haptic feedback.

With powerful internals, spectacular displays and smarter accessories, the new iPad line puts Apple back in the game of dominating the tablet space once again. This all-around upgrade is sure to attract both current and new users to experience what the iPad is truly capable of.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

