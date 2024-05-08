Delhi Capitals produce all-round effort to defeat Rajasthan Royals and boost playoff hopes in IPL thriller

Sanju Samson's valiant knock of 86 goes in vain as Delhi defend 214/4 to win by 20 runs in high-scoring thriller at Kotla. Fraser-McGurk's whirlwind fifty sets up Delhi's total while Axar gets rid of dangerous Buttler.

The Delhi Capitals produced a spirited all-round performance to clinch a thrilling 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals and boost their playoff hopes in IPL 2024 at the Kotla Stadium on Tuesday. Chasing a challenging 215 for victory, Rajasthan rode on captain Sanju Samson's career-best 86 but fell short as they were bowled out for 194.

Batting first, new opens Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed a fiery 26-ball 50 to power Delhi to 214/4. In response, Samson's 46-ball 86 that included seven fours and five sixes, kept Rajasthan in the hunt. However, when Samson, struggling after being dismissed by a tight caught behind decision, fell in the 19th over, it ended Rajasthan's chances.

Earlier, Fraser-McGurk shrugged off a painful blow to steal the spotlight from Trent Boult with his whirlwind fifty. Fellow opener Abhishek too chipped in with 43. Kuldeep Yadav scalped one for Delhi but went for runs. Axar then snared dangerous Jos Buttler after a dropped catch to keep Delhi in the game.

In the end, accurate death bowling from Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed who took three wickets between them wrapped up the chase for Delhi. The win takes Delhi to fifth place in the points table.