Srinagar Boat Capsize Tragedy: Another Boy’s Body Found, Death Toll Mounts To 8

SRINAGAR, Apr 27: Twelve days after the boat capsized in Srinagar, a minor boy’s body was retrieved from the river Jhelum on Friday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said.

The body of a missing boy was retrieved near Noorbagh Srinagar this morning.
“The locals found a boy’s body floating on the river surface near Noorbagh Srinagar, and it was retrieved later from Jhelum,” the commandant of the State Disaster Response Force, Atul Sharma, said. “The body was taken for necessary medical formalities.”

On Friday, the body of nine-year-old Haziq Showkat was retrieved near Old Zero Bridge, close to the site of the tragedy at Gandbal. Haziq’s father, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, is now the only missing person from the boat tragedy, and the search to find him is still on.

Six people, including two children and their mother, died in Srinagar’s Gandbal as a boat in Jhelum carrying mostly schoolchildren and their parents capsized in the swollen Jhelum river in Srinagar in the early hours of April 16. (Agencies)

