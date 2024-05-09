back to top
Life Style
Soothe Stress and Anxiety Instantly with this Neuroscientist-Backed Breathing Technique

By: Northlines

Ever feel like you need a quick way to relieve stress and anxiety when it strikes? According to neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, doubling your inhales and extending your exhale is the fastest path to calm. This “physiological sigh” breathing pattern hacks your nervous system in seconds to bring relief.

By taking two breaths in through the nose, and then slowly breathing out through the mouth, this technique triggers your parasympathetic nervous system to lower your heart rate and relax your body. Consultation psychiatrist Dr. Nithin Kondapuram explains that the double inhale stimulates the brain center controlling breathing, which resets respiration and decreases feelings of tension.

Within a few repetitions, your autonomic arousal levels return to baseline, swapping stress for a state of tranquility. The sigh provides a go-to solution for managing stress anytime, anywhere – no equipment required. Integrate it with other relaxation methods like meditation, visualization, or muscle relaxation to deepen calmness further.

While simple to practice, those with asthma or breathing issues should check with their doctor first. For most people though, the physiological sigh offers a drug-free, effective way to hack your system's response to stressors and regain control of mental and physical stress levels in an instant. With just a few deep breaths, you can train your nervous system to better handle life's pressures.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

