LadakhLok Sabha Elections | Ladakh PC Records Over 52.02% Voter Turnout Till...
Ladakh

Lok Sabha Elections | Ladakh PC Records Over 52.02% Voter Turnout Till 1:00 PM

Date:

Date:

, May 20: With polling underway in the fifth phase across  Parliamentary Constituency, voters are turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.
According to reports issued by the Chief Electoral Officer,  Ladakh, 52.02 per cent votes have been polled in Ladakh PC upto 01:00 pm.
The three candidates contesting in Ladakh are Tashi Gyalson from BJP, Tsering Namgyal from Congress, and an Independent candidate, Haji Hanifa Jan, backed by rebels from the National Conference (NC) and Congress.

Although the bloc alliance had designated the Ladakh seat to Congress, internal rebellion has undermined the agreement.
The BJP won this seat in 2014 and 2019.
In 2014, BJP candidate Thupstan Chhewang won in a four-way race. In 2019, BJP candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgayal won among four candidates, including Rigzin Spalbar from Congress and independents Sajjad Kargili and Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai from .

We Fulfil Our Manifesto Promises: PM Modi On UCC, One Nation, One Election
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

