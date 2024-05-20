Lok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 21.37 % Voter Turnout Till 11:00 AM

SRINAGAR, May 20: The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 21.56 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 11:00 am”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.

Long queues of voters, especially the women and first time voters, attired in traditional outfits, were seen thronging their nearest polling stations to participate in the festival of democracy.



Details here:

Bandipora – 23.18 %

Baramulla – 18.86 %

Beerwah – 23.00 %

Budgam – 21.69 %

Gulmarg – 20.04 %

Gurez (st) – 19.63 %

Handwara – 23.42 %

Karnah – 23.20 %

Kupwara – 20.40 %

Langate – 24.21 %

Lolab – 22.93 %

Pattan – 20.20 %

Rafiabad – 23.88 %

Sonawari – 21.29 %

Sopore – 11.75 %

Trehgam – 22.85 %

Uri – 22.89 %

Wagoora – Kreeri – 21.51 %