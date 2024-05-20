back to top
Lok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 21.37 % Voter Turnout Till 11:00 AM

By: Northlines

SRINAGAR, May 20: The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency has recorded 21.56 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 11:00 am”, communicated the office of Chief Election Officer, J&K.
Long queues of voters, especially the women and first time voters, attired in traditional outfits, were seen thronging their nearest polling stations to participate in the festival of democracy.

Bandipora – 23.18 %
Baramulla – 18.86 %
Beerwah – 23.00 %
Budgam – 21.69 %
Gulmarg – 20.04 %
Gurez (st) – 19.63 %
Handwara – 23.42 %
Karnah – 23.20 %
Kupwara – 20.40 %
Langate – 24.21 %
Lolab – 22.93 %
Pattan – 20.20 %
Rafiabad – 23.88 %
Sonawari – 21.29 %
Sopore – 11.75 %
Trehgam – 22.85 %
Uri – 22.89 %
Wagoora – Kreeri – 21.51 %

