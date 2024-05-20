Climate change exacerbates brain diseases according to new research

Climate Change Linked To Worsening of Brain Conditions, Study Reveals

A new analysis has uncovered links between warming temperatures and deteriorating brain health. According to experts, climate change is exacerbating certain neurological illnesses like strokes, migraines and seizures.

Our brains have adapted over millennia to function within a narrow temperature range. However, as climate change pushes conditions beyond what we're evolutionarily equipped to handle, it undermines the intricate workings of our neurological systems. Small increases in heat or humidity can impair how different parts of the brain connect and interact.

Researchers note humans evolved amid African temperatures of 20-26°C and 20-80% humidity. At these levels, brain components operate near their maximum thresholds. But swift changes to unaccustomed higher temperatures challenge our ability to regulate temperature and lead to malfunctions.

Diseases already disrupt normal processes for keeping cool like sweating. Some medications too complicate matters by reducing thermoregulation. During heatwaves with disturbed sleep patterns, conditions such as epilepsy see worsening symptoms. Higher temperatures also thin the blood, elevating stroke risk.

The impacts widely affect those with neurological disorders. Cases of dementia, seizures, exacerbated multiple sclerosis symptoms and hospital admissions rise in extreme heat. Studies found 20% of excess deaths during Europe's 2003 heatwave involved brain illnesses.

Unless addressed as vital to neurological care, advances may fall short of helping all patients. With billions worldwide affected and those numbers projected to surge by 2050, protecting brain health demands urgent climate action. In the meantime, tailored guidance can aid at-risk groups through worsening weather.