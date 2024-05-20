back to top
Search
LadakhLok Sabha Elections | Ladakh PC Records Over 21.87 % Voter Turnout...
LadakhLatest NewsLead News

Lok Sabha Elections | Ladakh PC Records Over 21.87 % Voter Turnout Till 11:00 AM

By: Northlines

Date:

, MAY 20: With polling underway in the fifth phase across  Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency, voters are turning out in large numbers to cast their votes.
According to reports issued by the Chief Electoral Officer,  Ladakh, 21.87 per cent votes have been polled in Ladakh PC upto 11:00 am.


The three candidates contesting in Ladakh are Tashi Gyalson from BJP, Tsering Namgyal from Congress, and an Independent candidate, Haji Hanifa Jan, backed by rebels from the Conference (NC) and Congress.
Although the bloc alliance had designated the Ladakh seat to Congress, internal rebellion has undermined the agreement.
The BJP won this seat in 2014 and 2019.
In 2014, BJP candidate Thupstan Chhewang won in a four-way race. In 2019, BJP candidate Jamyang Tsering Namgayal won among four candidates, including Rigzin Spalbar from Congress and independents Sajjad Kargili and Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai from .

Previous article
BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says PM Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results
Next article
Climate change exacerbates brain diseases according to new research
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Lok Sabha Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 21.37 % Voter Turnout Till 11:00 AM

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, May 20: The Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency has recorded...

BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says PM Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results

Northlines Northlines -
Bhubaneswar, May 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted...

“Vote in record numbers”: PM Modi appeals voters to cast franchise in festival of democracy

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged...

LS Elections | Baramulla PC Records Over 7.03% Voter Turnout Till 9:00 Am

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, MAY 20: With polling underway in the fifth...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Comedian Bharti Singh shares her luxurious yet puzzling lunch experience with...

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Briefly Loses Cool With Media After Exercising His...

International singer Ed Sheeran talks about trying unusual Japanese delicacy “Shirako”...