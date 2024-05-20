Teen hospitalized after liquid nitrogen in paan causes perforated stomach

“Teen Girl Hospitalized After Liquid Nitrogen Paan Mishap”

A shocking incident in Bengaluru has highlighted the health risks associated with an emerging food trend. A 12-year-old girl is recovering after developing a serious stomach condition requiring emergency surgery. According to reports, she decided to try a “smoky paan” containing liquid nitrogen that has been gaining popularity. However, within a short time, she began experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Rushed to a local hospital, examinations revealed the concerning diagnosis of “perforation peritonitis” – a hole had formed in her stomach lining. Surgeons quickly determined that an operation would be necessary to address the issue and prevent further complications. During the laparotomy procedure, a 4x5cm portion of her stomach was surgically removed.

Thankfully, her condition improved and she was discharged after a weeklong hospital stay. However, the case serves as an important warning. The leading surgeon involved emphasized the need for caution with liquid nitrogen in food preparation. Its rapid vaporization within a contained space can generate intense pressure. There are also risks from inhaling the fumes or direct skin exposure to the hazardous chemical.

With increased experimentation in the culinary world, greater public awareness of safety is paramount. This incident proves that while novelty treats may seem harmless fun, the consequences can be life-threatening without due care and oversight. As use of substances like liquid nitrogen expands, education remains vital to prevent similar medical emergencies in the future.