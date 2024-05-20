International singer Ed Sheeran talks about trying unusual Japanese delicacy “Shirako” on popular Indian comedy show

Ed Sheeran, the famous British singer-songwriter, recently appeared as a guest on the popular Indian comedy chat show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show'. During a fun conversation with the show's host Kapil Sharma, Ed surprised the audience by opening up about his experience of trying an unconventional Japanese delicacy called ‘Shirako' while travelling.

As per Ed, when touring different countries and coming across diverse cuisines, he sometimes takes risks and tries unusual local dishes. Recalling one such instance from Japan, he said that at a sushi restaurant he was served a dish consisting of fish testicles or milt which is known as ‘Shirako' in Japanese. He explained that this ingredient has a unique soft and creamy texture that literally “explodes in the mouth”.

While some people enjoy its subtle flavour profile, Ed admitted it was not really to his taste. However, he praised the Japanese culinary tradition of fully utilizing and honouring all parts of ingredients based on seasonal availability. The audience had a good laugh listening to Ed's candid confession about his one-time experience with this unconventional food.

‘Shirako' is considered a prized winter delicacy in Japan, made from the sperm sacs of male cod, pufferfish or anglerfish. It has gained popularity for its mild and slightly sweet taste combined with a velvety mouthfeel. While being an acquired taste, trying ‘Shirako' offers an insight into the diversity of Japanese cuisine and culture that values minimising waste. Ed Sheeran's honest revelation about his uncommon food adventure in Japan left the viewers of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show' greatly entertained.