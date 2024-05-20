back to top
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Briefly Loses Cool With Media After Exercising His Franchise
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Briefly Loses Cool With Media After Exercising His Franchise

By: Northlines

Date:

Veteran Actor Loses Cool With Media After Voting

went to polls during the 2024 on Monday, with many prominent figures casting their votes. One such veteran who stepped out to exercise his democratic right was iconic star Dharmendra. Known for his charming demeanor on and off screen over several decades, the 88-year old actor showed signs of irritation with the media after completing his civic duty.

from the incident show Dharmendra smiling and waving to onlookers as he made his way to the polling booth. However, on his way back some verbal exchange appeared to rile up the seasoned performer. Addressing the cameras, he stressed on the importance of being good citizens and loving one's parents. While he did not elaborate on what triggered his reaction, it seemed like a reporter's line of questioning got under his skin.

Dharmendra's wife and BJP MP Hema Malini was spotted at the same polling station along with their daughter Esha Deol. Donning a festive saree, the veteran actress also fulfilled her democratic responsibility. Many other noted faces from Bollywood took time out to cast their ballot earlier in the day. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were a few names spotted voting in the maximum city.

On the work front, Dharmendra is keeping busy with back to back projects after returning to screens last year with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Shabana Azmi. His candid kiss went viral online. Fans have him to look forward to in the upcoming films Ikkis and more scheduled for release in the coming years. As for now, it seems like off-camera interactions may need more polishing for the celebrated thespian.

International singer Ed Sheeran talks about trying unusual Japanese delicacy “Shirako” on popular Indian comedy show
Comedian Bharti Singh shares her luxurious yet puzzling lunch experience with director Farah Khan
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

