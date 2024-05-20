Comedian Bharti Singh shares her luxurious yet puzzling lunch experience with director Farah Khan

Comedian Couple's Surprising Lunch with Director

Farah Khan recently treated comedian duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to a lavish lunch at an upscale Asian restaurant in Mumbai. Bharti, known for her down-to-earth humor, was expecting an authentic Indian meal. However, the filmmaker had other plans in store.

In her latest vlog, Bharti detailed the experience. She admitted being disappointed upon learning the destination was not an Indian eatery as expected. But the real surprise came with the menu. Dishes like black fungus udon noodles and 24-karat gold plated sushi left Bharti perplexed. She jokingly commented it was better to buy gold jewelry than spend so much on food.

One item stood out – truffles priced at Rs. 1.5 lakhs per kg. Bharti humbly shared she didn't know what truffles were before this meal. Despite the unusual offerings, she enjoyed the black fungus noodles once trying it. Dessert of tiramisu also won her over.

On the ride back, Bharti laughed recalling how she'll explain eating mushrooms to her family. “I've just eaten fungus that costs Rs.1400”, she said in her signature amusing tone. Harsh appreciated Farah's kind gesture, while Bharti's reactions kept viewers entertained as always. The video gave a fun glimpse into the lavish but unfamiliar cuisine experienced by the down-to-earth celebrities.