Aditi Rao Hydari gets emotional recalling her experience of working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan

Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is revered by actors across generations for his dedication to his craft. In a recent interview, talented actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared her experience of working with the living legend in Bejoy Nambiar's crime thriller Wazir. She recalled being overjoyed at the opportunity to collaborate with Big B, whose towering presence leaves an impact wherever he goes.

Aditi was in awe of Bachchan's commitment to his role even in the most difficult of scenes. She recounted how the superstar, despite limitations, energized the entire set with his passion. What stood out was that he never left the set, unlike many others, but encouraged young co-stars from the wheelchair between takes.

In one emotional scene, Aditi broke down upon listening to his impactful dialog delivery. Far from being annoyed, Bachchan graciously repeated the scene for her benefit. His kindness and willingness to help a junior co-star learn touched Aditi deeply.

Working with two stalwarts – Bachchan and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra – itself was a learning experience. However, witnessing Big B's childlike joy on set, acting with full conviction even in retakes, clearly set him apart. For Aditi, his charismatic presence commanded respect wherever he went. She feels fortunate for the opportunity to understand his greatness from close quarters early in her career.