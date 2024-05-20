back to top
Search
EntertainmentAditi Rao Hydari gets emotional recalling her experience of working with the...
Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari gets emotional recalling her experience of working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan

By: Northlines

Date:

Aditi Rao Hydari opens up about working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is revered by actors across generations for his dedication to his craft. In a recent interview, talented actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared her experience of working with the living legend in Bejoy Nambiar's thriller Wazir. She recalled being overjoyed at the opportunity to collaborate with Big B, whose towering presence leaves an impact wherever he goes.

Aditi was in awe of Bachchan's commitment to his role even in the most difficult of scenes. She recounted how the superstar, despite limitations, energized the entire set with his passion. What stood out was that he never left the set, unlike many others, but encouraged young co-stars from the wheelchair between takes.

In one emotional scene, Aditi broke down upon listening to his impactful dialog delivery. Far from being annoyed, Bachchan graciously repeated the scene for her benefit. His kindness and willingness to help a junior co-star learn touched Aditi deeply.

Working with two stalwarts – Bachchan and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra – itself was a learning experience. However, witnessing Big B's childlike joy on set, acting with full conviction even in retakes, clearly set him apart. For Aditi, his charismatic presence commanded respect wherever he went. She feels fortunate for the opportunity to understand his greatness from close quarters early in her career.

Previous article
Comedian Bharti Singh shares her luxurious yet puzzling lunch experience with director Farah Khan
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Comedian Bharti Singh shares her luxurious yet puzzling lunch experience with director Farah Khan

Northlines Northlines -
Comedian Couple's Surprising Lunch with Director Farah Khan recently treated...

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Briefly Loses Cool With Media After Exercising His Franchise

Northlines Northlines -
Veteran Actor Loses Cool With Media After Voting India went...

Aishwarya Rai wraps Cannes duties, returns to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya

Northlines Northlines -
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wraps Up Cannes Duties, Returns Home...

Kamal Haasan draws inspiration from MS Dhoni’s journey of composure under pressure

Northlines Northlines -
Celebrated actor draws inspiration from cricketing legend's journey Veteran actor...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Comedian Bharti Singh shares her luxurious yet puzzling lunch experience with...

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Briefly Loses Cool With Media After Exercising His...

International singer Ed Sheeran talks about trying unusual Japanese delicacy “Shirako”...