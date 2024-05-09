back to top
Google CEO says ads can co-exist with AI integrated search
Google CEO says ads can co-exist with AI integrated search

Google's AI Integrated Search can Support its Ad Model: CEO Pichai

Despite surging competition from tech giants investing heavily in AI, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai remains confident that the company's advertising-based model can continue even with advanced artificial intelligence integrated into its flagship search platform. In a recent interview, Pichai addressed concerns around how AI evolution may impact Google's revenue streams in the future.

The Alphabet chief highlighted how Google has been pursuing an “AI first” approach for over a decade now, much before its peers jumped on the bandwagon. He stated that the company is leaving no stone unturned to drive the next wave of breakthroughs in computing through extensive R&D investments.

When asked about AI bots replacing search links with direct answers, Pichai said people will always prefer having options. Data shows Google's core principles of balancing ads with a quality user experience still hold strong. His reassurance comes at a time funding in AI startups is at an all-time high, with Microsoft seen by some as outpacing Google in the field.

On the aspect of AI maturing over the coming years, Pichai foresees requirements beyond the current language models. He referred to Google's prolonged efforts to take the industry forward through responsible innovation. The CEO concluded by noting how search was a revolutionary concept introduced by Google that transformed how people access information online.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

