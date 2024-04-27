back to top
Mughal Road Closed For Traffic Amid Inclement Weather

By: Northlines

, Apr 27: The authorities on Saturday ordered closure of Mughal road in view of the inclement and accumulation of snow on the road stretch near Pir ki-Gali.

Officials said that the step has been taken in view of the slippery road condition and possibility of shooting stones on the road stretch .They said that due to continuous snowfall near Pir-ki-Gali and Dubjanonwards, the movement of vehicles has been stopped due to apprehension of occurrence of slip/slides and shooting stones on the road.
The officials said that the road will be closed for the movement of vehicles till improvement in weather and clearance of the road.

