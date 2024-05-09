CS reviews progress on employment-boosting blue-print

Srinagar, May 8: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Wednesday inaugurated a day long workshop on ‘Yuva Udhyami Vikas Abhiyaan (YUVA)' aiming at accelerating employment of youth through entrepreneurship in convergence with several other schemes already under implementation here in the Union Territory.

The workshop was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, Principal Secretary, Finance, Secretary, L&E, Secretary, Planning, DG, Planning, Director, IIM Jammu, representatives from Banks, Bill Foundation besides other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dulloo remarked that the vision document to be prepared would act as a bedrock of the initiatives to be taken in making useful interventions for providing gainful employment opportunities to our youth through entrepreneurship. He exhorted upon all the stakeholders to collaborate for preparation of version 1.0 of this document on the available date and their analysis. He maintained that once the document is ready, it would be easy to upgrade it with evolving situations and future challenges.

The Chief Secretary asked for identifying the gaps in successful implementation of different employment generation schemes here. He also called for taking in consideration the unique opportunities and strengths available here in the UT.

ACS, Forests, Dheeraj Gupta, stressed on studying the design and architecture of different ongoing schemes so that the necessary tweaking is done to increase their traction among youth. He asked for giving clear recommendations and actionable points for each initiative referred to in the document.