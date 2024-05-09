back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirCS reviews progress on employment-boosting blue-print
Jammu KashmirKashmir

CS reviews progress on employment-boosting blue-print

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 8: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Wednesday inaugurated a day long workshop on ‘Yuva Udhyami Vikas Abhiyaan (YUVA)' aiming at accelerating employment of youth through entrepreneurship in convergence with several other schemes already under implementation here in the Union Territory.

The workshop was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Forests,  Principal Secretary, Finance, Secretary, L&E, Secretary, Planning, DG,  Planning, Director, IIM , representatives from Banks, Bill Foundation besides other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dulloo remarked that the vision document to be prepared would act as a bedrock of the initiatives to be taken in making useful interventions for providing gainful employment opportunities to our youth through entrepreneurship. He exhorted upon all the stakeholders to collaborate for preparation of version 1.0 of this document on the available date and their analysis. He maintained that once the document is ready, it would be easy to upgrade it with evolving situations and future challenges.

The Chief Secretary asked for identifying the gaps in successful implementation of different employment generation schemes here. He also called for taking in consideration the unique opportunities and strengths available here in the UT.

ACS, Forests, Dheeraj Gupta, stressed on studying the design and architecture of different ongoing schemes so that the necessary tweaking is done to increase their traction among youth. He asked for giving clear recommendations and actionable points for each initiative referred to in the document.

Previous article
21 among 23 Professor posts vacant at GMC Rajouri
Next article
CEO review meeting, oversees Srinagar district’s readiness for General Elections
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

CEO review meeting, oversees Srinagar district’s readiness for General Elections

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 8: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and...

21 among 23 Professor posts vacant at GMC Rajouri

Northlines Northlines -
Out of sanctioned 364 posts, 145 posts lying vacant,...

17.4 lakh voters to decide fate of 24 candidates in Srinagar LS on May 13

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 8: More than 17.4 lakh voters will...

GPS Tracker anklets to monitor bailed out criminals

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 8: Police in   Baramulla district on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CEO review meeting, oversees Srinagar district’s readiness for General Elections

21 among 23 Professor posts vacant at GMC Rajouri

17.4 lakh voters to decide fate of 24 candidates in Srinagar...