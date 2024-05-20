Forest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC

back to top
JammuForest fire triggers landmine explosions along LoC
By: Northlines

Date:

Poonch (), May 19: Several landmines, part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system, exploded following a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar sector Poonch district on Sunday, officials said.

The fire started from across the border around 8 pm and spread to the Balnoi area on the Indian side, triggering nearly half-a-dozen landmine explosions, the officials said.

They said there was no report of any casualty.

Efforts are on to control the fire, the cause of which was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that the Army is maintaining a tight vigil along the border to foil any infiltration attempt by terrorists.

Change in school timings as Jammu sizzles at 41 degrees
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

