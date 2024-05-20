Change in school timings as Jammu sizzles at 41 degrees

back to top
Tawi, May 19: As maximum temperature crosses 41 degrees Celsius-mark in Jammu, the Jammu and administration on Sunday ordered change in timings of schools of summer zone from May 20.

As per order issued by the School Department (SED), all concerned chief Education officers (CEOs) are instructed to revise timing in consultation with concerned deputy commissioners in view of intense heat wave.

It has directed to observe class work from 0800 hours to 1200 hrs in summer zone areas of Jammu region from Monday (tomorrow).

“Due to the intense heat wave, all schools falling in the Summer Zone shall observe timing from 8 AM to 12 Noon from May 20 till further orders,” SED posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It further read “regarding, the winter zones in the Jammu Division, requests have been received to adjust school timings. Chief Education officers (CEOs) are instructed to revise the timings in consultation with the respective deputy commissioner, following past practices, where ever required.”

The maximum temperature in Jammu is between 40 to 42 degrees C for past one week, forcing people to stay indoors.

