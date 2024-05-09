back to top
CEO review meeting, oversees Srinagar district’s readiness for General Elections

Srinagar, May 8: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), and , Pandurang K Pole, today chaired a meeting here to oversee the readiness for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha Election-2024 in Srinagar district.

District Election Officer (DEO), Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Returning Officer (RO) for 02-Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, was present in the meeting among other participants.

The CEO stressed on ensuring highest voter turnout in the upcoming in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency (PC). He called for ramping up SVEEP activities in public places and at schools of the district to educate public about the significance and essence of casting their ballot. He laid stress on sending across message among women through Pink Polling Stations regarding the fact that they can efficiently manage any job. He emphasized on enhancing awareness among the masses with respect to special polling stations viz. Pink, PwD, Green and Urban, and directed the concerned to give wide publicity regarding facilities being provided at these polling stations for encouragement of the general public to vote and register larger voter turnout in the district.

The CEO also directed for effective conduct of Election Commission of 's path-breaking home voting facility for citizens who are 85+ and Person with Disabilities (PwD) to send clear message to citizens about the   decisive step towards facilitating a more equitable and representative democracy, where every citizen's voice matters, regardless of physical limitations or age.

Pole directed for wide publicity of all election related activities including SVEEP awareness activities for encouragement of the general public to vote and register highest voter turnout in the district. He underscored unwavering dedication towards fostering inclusivity and sustainability in the electoral process. He said that the ECI believes that every citizen should have equal access to exercise their democratic right, and these polling stations represent a significant step towards achieving that goal.

Reviewing the status of commissioning of EVMs and training of designated staff, Pole stressed on ensuring comprehensive hands-on training aimed at familiarizing the poll staff with the operation and maintenance of EVMs. He also asked the AROs to ensure proper uploading of data on EMS.

The CEO also reviewed the status of complaints received on C-Vigil App, MCC violations, MCMC, Single Window System, Shadow register of Candidates, Assured Minimum Facilities and Distribution and Collection Centres. He assessed the Transportation plan for EVMs, and instructed that the same may be transported in container vehicles fitted with GPS. He instructed the concerned to ensure complete distribution of Voter Information Slips among the voters.

 

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

