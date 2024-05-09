back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirHajj 2024 | First Batch Of Pilgrims Sets Off From Srinagar International...
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Hajj 2024 | First Batch Of Pilgrims Sets Off From Srinagar International Airport

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, May 9: The emotional scenes unfolded on Thursday after the first batch of pilgrims arrived at Hajj House Bemina in Srinagar.
Embraced by an atmosphere of spiritual anticipation, the pilgrims gathered at the Hajj House, marking the beginning of their sacred journey.
As per the details, the reporting time for the first batch of pilgrims was set for 8:30 AM.
Amid tearful and heartfelt prayers, the families bid farewell to their loved ones as they prepare to embark on the holy journey.
The second batch of pilgrims are scheduled to report at 11:30 AM.
Moreover, speaking said Dr Shujhat Quershi, Executive Officer (EO) of J&K Haj Committee, said a total of 642 pilgrims are slated to take off from Srinagar Airport.
He added in two flights, a total of 322 pilgrims each will take off today from Srinagar International Airport.
Pertinently, a total of 7008 Hajj pilgrims from  and will be embarking on a holy pilgrimage this year.

Previous article
Effective Defence-Industry Ecosystem Taking Shape In The Country: Gen Pande
Next article
Air India Express Terminates 25 Employees, Day After Mass Sick Leave
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Air India Express Terminates 25 Employees, Day After Mass Sick Leave

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 9: Air India Express has terminated...

Effective Defence-Industry Ecosystem Taking Shape In The Country: Gen Pande

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday...

CEO review meeting, oversees Srinagar district’s readiness for General Elections

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 8: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jammu and...

CS reviews progress on employment-boosting blue-print

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 8: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Air India Express Terminates 25 Employees, Day After Mass Sick Leave

Effective Defence-Industry Ecosystem Taking Shape In The Country: Gen Pande

CEO review meeting, oversees Srinagar district’s readiness for General Elections