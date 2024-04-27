Study finds rare gene mutation may provide cardiovascular protection

A recent study has uncovered promising results for those suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Researchers have found that individuals with a uncommon gene mutation called growth hormone receptor deficiency (GHRD) appear to have healthier hearts and better managed risk factors compared to relatives without the mutation.

GHRD, also referred to as Laron syndrome, causes stunted growth due to an inability to utilize growth hormones effectively. Though the mutation reduces height, previous research has indicated it may also lower chances of developing several age-related illnesses. Ecuadorians living with GHRD, who were evaluated as part of this study, experience less cancer, diabetes and have sharper cognitive abilities despite higher rates of obesity.

In this latest examination, a team led by Professor Valter Longo evaluated 51 participants – 24 with GHRD and 27 relatives as comparisons. Testing measured cardiovascular functionality, any existing damage and various risk indicators. Remarkably, GHRD subjects maintained healthier blood sugar, insulin resistance, blood pressure and smaller heart sizes relative to the control group. Despite elevated LDL cholesterol, those with the rare mutation displayed less built-up plaque in carotid arteries.

“These findings propose that people with GHRD have normal or enhanced levels of elements connecting to heart disease risk versus their relatives,” commented Longo. While the study population was small, it provides valuable insight when combined with animal experiments. The results hint similar genetic effects or lifestyle adjustments may help reduce disease burden and possibly extend longevity. With cardiovascular illness a major global health challenge, gaining further understanding into protective factors holds great significance. Additional research is now needed to replicate these promising initial discoveries.