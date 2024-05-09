Compare the Google Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a smartphones

Google recently surprised many by announcing the new Pixel 8a alongside expectations of its debut at the upcoming I/O 2024 conference. With a starting price of Rs 52,999, the Pixel 8a is no longer the budget option it was anticipated to be. This places it in direct competition with the recently discounted Pixel 8, while remaining significantly more expensive than the year-old Pixel 7a.

All three phones offer flagship level specifications and experience courtesy of Google's in-house Tensor chipsets. However, there are some key differences to consider depending on your priorities and budget.

The Pixel 7a remains the most affordable at Rs 36,999 but comes with a slightly older Tensor G2 chip which may show its age faster over time compared to the Tensor G3 powering the 8a and 8. It also only provides 3 years of software updates versus the 7 years guaranteed on the newer models. Storage is limited to 128GB compared to the 256GB offered by the 8a and 8.

Design-wise, very little separates the trio. All boast attractive metal constructions and utilize durable protective glass. The Pixel 8 incorporates subtle changes like minimal bezels for a cleaner look and marginally better IP68 water resistance. Display sizes are comparable at around 6-inches with the 8 providing the biggest 6.2-inch screen.

Internally, performance of the Pixel 8a and 8 should be very similar. The newer Tensor chipsets bring enhanced AI abilities and longer support. The camera hardware also remains identical across the range utilizing a potent dual-lens setup. Software continues to be where Pixel excels with the latest Android 14 and future feature updates arriving first on Google phones.

For those seeking the best value, the Pixel 7a remains a solid pick. However, the small premium of the 8a/8 over the 7a is worth it for those planning to use their device for many years ahead courtesy of ongoing software support. Ultimately, your budget and needs will dictate which “Pixel power trio” member is right for you.