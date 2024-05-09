back to top
Kerala reports rise in West Nile fever cases amid monsoon prep

Northlines
by Northlines

authorities in Kerala have issued an alert after reporting rising cases of West Nile fever across three districts. With monsoon season around the corner, residents need to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses. Here's a brief overview of this viral disease.

West Nile virus, transmitted through mosquito bites, is the cause of West Nile fever. The virus typically spreads from infected birds to mosquitoes, which can then pass it on to humans and other animals by biting them. While many infected individuals show no symptoms, some may experience fever, headache, body aches and rashes.

In rare instances, the virus can enter the nervous system and cause conditions like encephalitis or meningitis. Those at highest risk are older adults and people with weak immune systems. There is no vaccine or specific treatment available. Recovery depends on individual health and prompt medical care for severe complications.

So how does one stay safe? Authorities have stepped up efforts to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds through pre-monsoon cleaning and surveillance. Individual measures like using repellents and protective clothing when outdoors are also recommended, especially around dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active. With simple precautions, residents can help curb the spread of this infection during monsoon.

