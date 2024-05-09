back to top
Google launches digital wallet app in India focused on non-payment utilities
Google launches digital wallet app in India focused on non-payment utilities

Google's Wallet App Lands in Amid Ongoing Digitization Efforts

In its continued push to drive digital adoption across India, tech giant Google has now launched its Wallet app within the country. The app allows users to consolidate various everyday items like tickets, loyalty cards, and keys all in one place.

Google first introduced Wallet back in 2011 as a mobile payment service on Android. However, in India the app will focus solely on non-payment uses. Digital payments in the region are still handled through Google Pay.

Wallet provides a streamlined way for consumers to digitally store transactions and documents they may need quick access to. Some of the early partners integrated include transportation services like Air India as well as cinema chains and retailers. Users can expect wallet passes and tickets purchased through these platforms to autofill within the app.

Google says transitioning paper assets to the digital format should be simple and seamless. The app is optimized so boarding passes, movie tickets and more can automatically appear once received via Gmail. These items can then be easily retrieved directly from the lockscreen.

Pixel phones sold in India will come preloaded with Wallet preinstalled. While no monetization strategies have been revealed yet, Google views India as a vital market for adoption. With over 97% of smartphones in the nation running Android, Wallet provides another service tailored specifically for Indian users.

