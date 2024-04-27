back to top
Exploring the abundance of spring celebrations across Asia in the month of April

Northlines

April brings not only spring showers but also a flurry of celebrations across multiple regions of Asia as communities mark harvests and usher in their New Year with traditions dating back centuries. From the vibrant Vaisakhi festivities in to the gleeful water fights of Songkran in Thailand, numerous Asian cultures have long taken this month to express gratitude for bountiful crops through rituals, prayers and merriment with family and friends.

In North India, the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi is especially vibrant, with joyous processions to gurdwaras featuring collective hymn singing. Other Indian states like Kerala, Maharashtra and Assam each observe their own New Year around this time with rituals and feasting as per their distinct local customs. Moving eastwards, the three-day Cambodian celebration of Chaul Chnam Thmey involves dressing up, dancing and offering prayers to ancestors, while the Lao Pi Mai celebrations involve cleaning homes as the old year ends before three days of rituals and revelry ushering in the new.

Golden Week in Japan commences towards April-end, featuring a string of holidays kicked off by Showa Day honoring the former emperor known for Japan's postwar prosperity. Meanwhile in Thailand, the cleansing water festival of Songkran sees friendly water fights take over streets as another year passes and a fresh one begins according to their lunar calendar, retaining roots from ancient times. Across Asia, April serves as reminder of the bounty of nature and importance of community as people come together joyously around their cultural traditions of thanksgiving and renewal.

