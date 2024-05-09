back to top
IAF Convoy Attack In Poonch | Search Operation To Track Down Terrorists Enters Sixth Day

, May 9: The Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) to track down terrorists responsible for attacking an IAF convoy, which claimed the life of a corporal rank personnel, entered the sixth day on May 9.
Security forces, including the Army, police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have further intensified combing and search operation in nearly 20 square km area in Surankote belt.
Terrorists targeted an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in the Shaistar area of Poonch district, resulting in the killing of an IAF corporal and injuries to four others on May 4.
“Armed with surveillance equipment, including drones and sniffer dogs, the search operation is under way in Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, Lasana, and Sheendara top in the Surankote belt and adjoining areas in Poonch district,” the officials said.
“The security forces are seeking identification of the terrorists, whose three to four pictures — probably retrieved from the CCTV footage in the area — are public now,” the officials said.
“Posters offering a cash reward of ₹20 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the two individuals, believed to be the prime suspects, have also been put up in Surankote,” they said.
“According to the officials, 26 persons have been detained for questioning and the authorities are reviewing some CCTV footage for leads. The search operation by the security forces, launched on Tuesday, is also under way in Sada and Kandi areas of Rajouri district,” they said . (Agencies)

Char Dham Yatra | Kedarnath Temple To Be Adorned With 40 Quintals Of Flowers
