Latest News

Char Dham Yatra | Kedarnath Temple To Be Adorned With 40 Quintals Of Flowers

By: Northlines

Date:

Uttarakhand, May 9: As the doors of Kedarnath Dham are going to open on Friday, the preparations are going on in full swing, with worship and Vedic chanting.
“The preparations for the opening of the doors are going on in full swing and the temple is being decorated with 40 quintals of flowers,” said Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to his official X handle and welcomed the devotees to Kedarnath Dham. The Chief Minister tweeted, “Hearty welcome and greetings to all the devotees in Shri Kedarnath Dham in Chardham Yatra-2024… Hail Lord Kedar!”
On the day of the opening of doors, performances will be given by nationally renowned bhajan singers from the decorated stage in the temple courtyard.
Meanwhile, Lord Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli departed for Kedarnath Dham from its third stop Gauramai Temple Gaurikund today at 8.30 am.
On May 6, the Devdoli reached Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath from Shri Vishwanath Temple Guptkashi for its stay and reached its second stop Phata on May 7. The Panchmukhi Doli reached Gauramaata Temple Gaurikund late in the evening on May 8.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Media Incharge Dr Harish Gaur had informed that the volunteers and right holders of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee take the Devdoli of the Panchmukhi idol of Lord Kedarnath barefoot from Shri Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath to Shri Kedarnath Dham.
This year, the Char Dham Yatra will begin on May 10, with the opening of three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors of Badrinath will open on May 12.
The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November.
It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction.
Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath. (Agencies)

