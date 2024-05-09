back to top
Late night hosts and online jesters poke fun at Independent presidential candidate's decade old health revelation

Late Night Hosts Spice Up Controversial Story of Environmental Activist's Past Condition

While promoting his presidential campaign, Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently found himself at the center of humorous quips by late night hosts and online jesters due to revelations about a past medical issue. A response from his team to a decade old health incident shed light on Kennedy contracting a parasitic infection years back during his extensive global travels for environmental advocacy work.

Kennedy's campaign spokesperson explained he had fully recovered from the parasite more than ten years ago and was in excellent physical and mental shape currently. However, satirists and comedians could not resist the opportunity to crack jokes about the unusual circumstance. Kennedy's cousin, prominent political personality Jack Schlossberg took a playful dig at the situation. Popular hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon also joined in on the lighthearted ribbing with witty quips targetting Kennedy's unorthodox medical history and advocations.

On social media as well, netizens unleashed themselves with an array of amusing memes and mockeries linking Kennedy's past ordeal to his unconventional views. While some poked fun at the revelations providing a supposed explanation for his divergent stances, others merely had a good laugh at the expense of the unexpected twist. The lighthearted derision indicate how such peculiar disclosures can trigger waves of even for serious public figures in an increasingly ironic virtual .

