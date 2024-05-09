Study links teaspoon of olive oil daily to 30% reduced risk of dementia death

A recent long-term study from Harvard University has highlighted the potential protective effects of incorporating just a teaspoon of olive oil into one's daily diet. Researchers observed over 92,000 adults over 28 years and found that regular olive oil consumption was linked to a substantially lower chance of death from dementia.

The study participants who consumed at least 7 grams or around 1 teaspoon of olive oil per day saw their risk of dementia-related mortality drop by approximately 30%. Replacing margarine or mayonnaise with the same amount of olive oil was also found to confer benefit, with risk lowered by 14% and 8% respectively.

Interestingly, these results remained consistent even after accounting for genetic and lifestyle factors. The APOE e4 gene is a known risk factor for Alzheimer's disease, yet higher olive oil intake still correlated with better outcomes. Diet quality also did not impact the observed relationship between olive oil and reduced dementia mortality.

Experts believe compounds in olive oil like oleocanthal may lower inflammation in the body and brain. It also seems to protect the blood-brain barrier, stopping harmful molecules from reaching neural tissues. Previous research linked diets rich in Mediterranean staples like olive oil, vegetables, nuts and fish to improved cognitive aging.

With its many heart-healthy properties, olive oil was posited to guard against dementia by maintaining overall health. The findings provide further support for nutrition guidelines recommending replacing unhealthy fats with naturally anti-inflammatory vegetable oils. Even a small change like swapping margarine for olive oil daily could make a notable difference to dementia risk later in life. Larger and more diverse studies are still warranted, but this work highlights olive oil as a simple dietary factor worth considering for brain health.