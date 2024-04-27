back to top
How World Day for Safety and Health at Work highlights the ongoing mission for safer jobs

Northlines
by Northlines

Working towards a safer future: What Day for Safety and at Work represents

Every year on April 28th, workplaces around the world commemorate World Day for Safety and Health at Work. This important occasion serves as a reminder of the vital need to prioritize worker wellbeing. From highlighting pressing issues to celebrating progress made, the day encourages continual efforts to foster a of safety. As we approach the 2024 observance, it is an opportune time to reflect on both its history and significance.

Established in 2003 by the Labour Organization (ILO), the day has its roots in the Occupational Safety and Health Convention of 1971. Through this seminal agreement, ILO members formally recognized the right of all workers to a safe working environment. In the decades since, strides have been taken to minimize risks and protect people across all employment sectors. However, new challenges constantly emerge that demand ongoing attention and action.

This year's theme of ‘Climate Change' underscores the threat posed by rising global temperatures. Studies show that climate-related disasters can compromise occupational safety, whether through increased exposure to heat stress, poor air quality, or natural hazards linked to severe weather. Addressing this issue necessitates cooperation between governments, employers, and employees to strengthen resilience and adaptation strategies in the workplace. Only through joint efforts may emerging challenges be transformed into opportunities which safeguard worker wellbeing now and in the future.

By raising awareness of pressing risks and celebrating progress achieved, World Day for Safety and Health at Work plays a vital role in supporting both present and future generations of workers worldwide. It serves as an annual reminder that a culture which prioritizes safety is one where all people can fulfill their potential freely and to the benefit of society. As environmental disruptions intensify, ongoing commitment and collaboration to advance this vision remains of utmost importance.

