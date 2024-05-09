“Discover 6 Fantastic Reasons to Enjoy Bael Juice Daily During Summer”

When consumed regularly in summer, bael juice offers a host of health advantages from guarding against heatwave to easing constipation.

As the heatwave envelopes most parts of the country, beating heat the natural way can prevent one from a plethora of summer illnesses and boost overall well-being. One of the most refreshing drinks you can have this summer is bael sharbat. Before you step out of your home in the scorching summer heat, drinking a glass of bael juice can shield you against the merciless heat, preventing you against heatstroke, constipation, and other heat-related illnesses.

Bael has been used since centuries in the traditional medicinal practices of Ayurveda and naturopathy for treatment of dysentery, heart problems, fever, diabetes, haemorrhoids, asthma, ophthalmia, urinary problems, alcohol induced liver problems and ulcerative. Bael is full of fibre, vitamins and minerals, and has antioxidative, antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer properties.

Preparing bael sharbat is quite convenient. After removing the hard shell, take out all the pulp in a vessel and mash it with hands while adding water. Separate the seeds and the mix would be ready to be strained and consumed. Bael squash, bael murabba, bael toffee, bael jam, bael panjiri are some of the ways one can consume this amazing fruit.

When taken regularly in the summer, bael juice—which is made from the fruit of the bael tree—offers a host of health advantages. Sushma PS chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute shares wonderful benefits of bael juice.

Amazing benefits of bael juice

1. Hydration: Bael juice is a naturally occurring thirst quencher that helps the body stay hydrated in hot conditions, preventing from symptoms of dehydration, which include weariness and dizziness.

2. Cooling effect: Bael can cool your body from inside relieving all heat-related issues. Its ability to cool the body makes it a great option for beating the summer heat, relieving discomfort brought on by the heat.

3. Digestive support: The enzymes in bael juice facilitate digestion, improving gastrointestinal health, easing constipation, and lowering acidity. Its daily consumption is much recommended.

4. Rich in nutrients: Brimming with minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, bael juice strengthens immunity, wards off infections, and promotes general health.

5. Energy booster: Consuming bael juice every day will ensure you stay active and energized throughout as the fruit's wonderful combination of nutrients helps boost energy levels and eases summer lethargy.

6. Detoxification: Bael juice functions as a natural detoxifier, removing toxins from the body, enhancing liver health, and fostering radiant, clear skin.