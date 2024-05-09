back to top
Renowned Dogri artist Romalo Ram awarded Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu

By: Northlines

Date:

The renowned Dogri folk artist Romalo Ram was recently presented with the prestigious Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu. Ram has spent decades dedicated to reviving ‘Geetru and Bhakh', an important cultural tradition of the region.

Originating from the native language Dogri, ‘Geetru and Bhakh' combines music, dance, street plays and oral storytelling to entertain and educate local communities. However, over time, the form had declined significantly with younger generations showing little interest. Unwilling to let an integral part of the region's heritage fade away, Ram launched a personal mission to restore ‘Geetru and Bhakh' to its former glory.

Through community performances, workshops and mentoring aspiring artists, Ram single-handedly reignited passion for the folklore. He painstakingly collected songs, tunes, dialogues and dramatic elements that had been almost lost to history. Ram's devotion ensured ‘Geetru and Bhakh' was passed to new practitioners, allowing the tradition to live on for future generations.

