Prince Harry opts out of godson’s wedding to avoid tensions as William takes center stage

By: Northlines

With one of the highest profile weddings of the year just around the corner, rumors are swirling about whether the brothers will finally reunite. Hugh Grosvenor, better known as the Duke of Westminster, is tying the knot with his long-term partner Olivia next month in what is sure to be a lavish affair.

While Grosvenor, a close confidant of both Harry and William, was hopeful the estranged brothers would put aside their differences to celebrate with him, it seems only one may make an appearance. Multiple sources have confirmed that Prince Harry has declined his invitation, ostensibly to avoid upstaging the happy couple or reigniting familial tensions.

Insiders indicate Harry was less than pleased upon learning that his older brother William had been selected for a prestigious role in the ceremonies as an usher. As Grosvenor's godson, Harry likely felt this responsibility should have been his. Meanwhile, William is said to be focused solely on honoring his friend in this milestone moment and setting aside past troubles, at least for one day.

With King Charles and Kate Middleton also sending their regrets due to the monarch's struggles, it appears the Westminster nuptials may serve to further widen the chasm between the siblings rather than bring them together again. Only time will tell if they can eventually put family feuds aside to commemorate life's most meaningful events side by side once more.

For now, all eyes will be on Prince William as he stands up for his old friend, carrying out his duties with the gravitas and enthusiasm befitting his stature as heir to the throne.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

